HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne announced today the expansion of its Huntsville presence with additional job opportunities and a new facility to increase manufacturing and office space. The 379,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport is expected to be operational in 2023. This growth will allow Aerojet Rocketdyne to increase manufacturing capacity for the nation’s defense production needs.



“Huntsville has been home to Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Defense Headquarters since its founding, and with this expansion of both talent and space, we’re pleased to grow our presence in the Rocket City,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.

The Huntsville expansion, which includes transitioning some inert work currently being performed at the company’s Camden, Arkansas, location, further solidifies Huntsville as Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Inert Manufacturing Center of Excellence and better positions the Camden site to support continued growth of vital energetics capabilities for defense programs across multiple domains.

In the six years since the company established Huntsville as its Defense Headquarters, Aerojet Rocketdyne has grown its employee footprint in the area by more than 700%. Currently, more than 800 team members power the nation’s defense in Huntsville.

The company chose Huntsville for its Defense Business Unit headquarters in 2016 due to the engineering expertise in the area, close proximity to its government and prime customers as well as collaborative support from local and state leaders.

