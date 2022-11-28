LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conference:



11th Annual NYC Summit

Location: Mastro’s New York

Date: December 13th, 2022

About The 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1st, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Aspen Aerogels Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (508) 826-4573 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com.

