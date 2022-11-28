ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is pleased to announce the formation of the Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. Technical Advisory Board.

Maverick's Board of Directors has approved the formation of a professional technical advisory board to help advise and direct Maverick in continuing to build the company into a successful and profitable energy company.

The first member of Maverick's Technical Advisory Board is Mr. Neville Henry.

"Maverick is excited to welcome Mr. Henry to Maverick's Technical Advisory Board. His expertise and experience will be invaluable to the growth of Maverick," stated Mr. McCabe, President and Chairman of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. "The company will be announcing additional members in the coming days with specific industry and public company experiences."

Neville is a geoscientist with 45 years in the business and a real oil finder with a full resume of Geological, Business and Operational expertise in international and US projects, including managing over 40 US and International JVs operations that included majors, large and small independents in over 30 countries. Under his leadership his teams have found cumulatively several billion barrels of oil equivalent. Operations include onshore and offshore Indonesia, Australia, China, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, North Sea, Italy, Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Eritrea, Jordan, Bahamas, Onshore and Offshore US Gulf Coast and Rockies as well as US shale and unconventional projects including the Eagle Ford, Woodbine and Cline.

He began his career with Unocal in 1975 and joined Marathon in 1978 where he spent 14 years developing exploration plays in SE Asia, Australia, and the North Sea. He moved to Houston in 1992 to join Anadarko Petroleum where he spent 13 years pursuing international and domestic opportunities. While at Anadarko he served as International New Venture Manager, International Exploration Manager and International Business Manager. In 2003 he founded Trend Exploration which provides oil and gas consulting to domestic and international companies. Neville was integral in the Eagle Ford revolution particularly in developing Karnes County projects. He brought three Australian companies into the Eagle Ford play before any commercial wells had been identified. He was a co-founder of Eureka that partnered with Aurora Oil and Gas which bought Eureka and was sold to Baytex for over $2.5 billion

Neville holds a degree in Geology from Macquarie University where he graduated with Honors and an executive business diploma from Columbia University.

About Maverick EnergyGroup

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America.

Company Website: www.maverickeg.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, butare not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meetthem, government agency rules and changes, and variousother factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.

[email protected]

SOURCE: Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/727542/Maverick-Forms-Technical-Advisory-Board



