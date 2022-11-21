Cordant, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(13.83%), VGSH(13.10%), and VTI(11.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cordant, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cordant, Inc. bought 116,738 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 116,992. The trade had a 6.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.34.

On 11/21/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $71.82 per share and a market cap of $82.34Bil. The stock has returned -13.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cordant, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 110,659 shares. The trade had a 4.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.32.

On 11/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.72 per share and a market cap of $17.31Bil. The stock has returned -4.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cordant, Inc. bought 47,279 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 51,080. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 11/21/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $46.105 per share and a market cap of $61.95Bil. The stock has returned -23.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

Cordant, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 24,200 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.48.

On 11/21/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.56 per share and a market cap of $39.51Bil. The stock has returned -14.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cordant, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 20,802 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 11/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.047 per share and a market cap of $40.84Bil. The stock has returned -6.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

