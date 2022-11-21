Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2955 EXCHANGE PLACE BLVD. MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OH 45342

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(6.23%), VTIP(5.99%), and IUSG(4.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC bought 12,138 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 20,023. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.7.

On 11/21/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $47.76 per share and a market cap of $9.67Bil. The stock has returned 3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FTEC by 5,117 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.81.

On 11/21/2022, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF traded for a price of $99.065 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned -26.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a price-book ratio of 6.42.

Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FHLC by 6,386 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.31.

On 11/21/2022, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF traded for a price of $63.406 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a price-book ratio of 4.44.

The guru sold out of their 800-share investment in NYSE:NOC. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $476.45 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $530.51 per share and a market cap of $81.47Bil. The stock has returned 51.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 9,649 shares in ARCA:DSTL, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.78 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF traded for a price of $41.54 per share and a market cap of $857.08Mil. The stock has returned -4.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.