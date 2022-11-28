‘Tis the season for hearty holiday feasts, which is why Pennsylvania American Water is reminding customers that properly disposing of FOG (Fats, Oils, and Grease) is a recipe for preventing costly backups in the home and its wastewater systems.

“We ask customers not to make the mistake of pouring fats, oils, and grease down the kitchen drain after cooking meals,” said Jim Runzer, Vice President of Operations for Pennsylvania American Water. “Taking easy steps to prevent FOG backups can avoid costly backups in the home, our wastewater systems, and adverse effects to our watersheds from overflows.”

Traditional holiday staples like turkey, gravy, and all the trimmings come with fats, oils, and grease that, if poured down the drain, can adhere to the insides of pipes, causing clogs that lead to sewer overflows and backups.

Yummy meals aside, the buildup of grease from such delights can restrict the flow of wastewater -- or worse yet -- block the homeowner’s or utility’s sewer pipes. Neither dishwashing detergents nor garbage disposals can properly break down these materials, which build up over time – act now, so you don’t get your tinsel in a tangle!

Protect your pipes and watersheds by following these simple tips to prevent FOG overflows:

Never pour grease into sinks, toilets, or down drains.

Allow the grease to cool, and use a rubber scraper to remove the fat, oil, and grease from cookware, plates, utensils, and cooking surfaces. Then place the grease in a sealed container and dispose of it in the trash.

Install baskets/strainers in the sink drain to catch food scraps and empty them into the garbage.

Please remember that garbage disposals do not prevent grease from washing down the drain.

Also, detergents that claim to dissolve grease may pass it down the line and cause problems in other parts of the wastewater system.

Finally, flushing wipes (even those labeled flushable or biodegradable) and paper towels down the toilet can wreak havoc on wastewater systems. Wipes and paper towels should be tossed in the trash!

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005802/en/