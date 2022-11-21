CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. DECLARES DIVIDEND

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, 2022 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty-two (22) cents per share, payable December 20, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022.

