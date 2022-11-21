Sunbelt Securities, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5065 WESTHEIMER RD, SUITE 600 HOUSTON, TX 77056

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 412 stocks valued at a total of $462.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.99%), IVV(2.81%), and IAU(2.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunbelt Securities, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 278,012 shares in BATS:XTJL, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.34 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July traded for a price of $23.7006 per share and a market cap of $13.04Mil. The stock has returned -13.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:BJAN by 182,930 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.49.

On 11/21/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $33.885 per share and a market cap of $144.86Mil. The stock has returned -8.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

During the quarter, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. bought 22,798 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 36,004. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/21/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $176.265 per share and a market cap of $461.33Bil. The stock has returned 11.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-book ratio of 6.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 120,804 shares in BATS:QTJL, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.96 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July traded for a price of $20.4 per share and a market cap of $18.36Mil. The stock has returned -27.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a price-book ratio of 5.88.

During the quarter, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. bought 7,556 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 15,764. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/21/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $281.85 per share and a market cap of $159.08Bil. The stock has returned -29.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a price-book ratio of 5.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.