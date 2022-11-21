Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 225 stocks valued at a total of $151.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(11.75%), USMV(8.19%), and EUSA(6.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC bought 59,215 shares of ARCA:HYMB for a total holding of 66,567. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.84.

On 11/21/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.11 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned -15.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 50,992 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/21/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.555 per share and a market cap of $66.53Bil. The stock has returned -21.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

The guru established a new position worth 56,382 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.02 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.4901 per share and a market cap of $21.68Bil. The stock has returned -24.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VNQI by 19,009 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.39.

On 11/21/2022, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $40.66 per share and a market cap of $3.64Bil. The stock has returned -25.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a price-book ratio of 0.72.

During the quarter, Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC bought 18,943 shares of ARCA:FDLO for a total holding of 29,755. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.88.

On 11/21/2022, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF traded for a price of $47.0687 per share and a market cap of $461.68Mil. The stock has returned -6.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a price-book ratio of 4.25.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

