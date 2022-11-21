Unison Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $111.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(9.92%), ELV(7.47%), and GOOGL(6.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Unison Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Unison Asset Management LLC bought 28,886 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 78,426. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.595 per share and a market cap of $1,240.34Bil. The stock has returned -35.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Unison Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 8,714 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 11/21/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $209.195 per share and a market cap of $127.73Bil. The stock has returned -14.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Unison Asset Management LLC bought 6,858 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 20,357. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/21/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.37 per share and a market cap of $1,810.06Bil. The stock has returned -28.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-book ratio of 10.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 57,628 shares in NYSE:DV, giving the stock a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.78 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc traded for a price of $25.775 per share and a market cap of $4.26Bil. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 80.75, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.69 and a price-sales ratio of 10.52.

Unison Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 12,529 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.38.

On 11/21/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $85.365 per share and a market cap of $12.59Bil. The stock has returned -48.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.59 and a price-sales ratio of 14.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

