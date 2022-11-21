AtonRa Partners recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were ENPH(2.88%), SWAV(2.73%), and PYPL(2.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AtonRa Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

AtonRa Partners reduced their investment in NAS:SWAV by 5,213 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.3.

On 11/21/2022, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $244.3154 per share and a market cap of $8.91Bil. The stock has returned 23.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 105.82, a price-book ratio of 25.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 91.21 and a price-sales ratio of 21.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 27,871-share investment in NAS:UPST. Previously, the stock had a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.9 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Upstart Holdings Inc traded for a price of $18.32 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned -91.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

AtonRa Partners reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 27,621 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.02.

On 11/21/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $34.98 per share and a market cap of $44.51Bil. The stock has returned -79.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 8.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 48,699-share investment in NYSE:SGFY. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.03 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Signify Health Inc traded for a price of $28.565 per share and a market cap of $6.75Bil. The stock has returned 103.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signify Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.47.

The guru established a new position worth 33,252 shares in NAS:RCM, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.8 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, R1 RCM Inc traded for a price of $7.355 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -70.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, R1 RCM Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 123.75, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

