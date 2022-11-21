Echo Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $76.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYG(17.05%), COWZ(7.94%), and DGRO(6.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Echo Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 132,198 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 7.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.7 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $47.79 per share and a market cap of $9.80Bil. The stock has returned 3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.07.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 139,815 shares. The trade had a 7.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.79.

On 11/21/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $45.3 per share and a market cap of $8.33Bil. The stock has returned -9.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

The guru established a new position worth 74,405 shares in ARCA:AVUS, giving the stock a 6.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.42 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $70.455 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -10.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

During the quarter, Echo Wealth Management, LLC bought 80,736 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 247,153. The trade had a 5.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 11/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $52.88 per share and a market cap of $13.75Bil. The stock has returned -26.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a price-book ratio of 6.11.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 17,375 shares. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 11/21/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $209.185 per share and a market cap of $50.90Bil. The stock has returned -17.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

