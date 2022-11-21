Draper Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $83.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(34.58%), AMZN(20.80%), and TSLA(13.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Draper Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,809-share investment in NYSE:BMY. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.54 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $78.76 per share and a market cap of $167.48Bil. The stock has returned 39.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 9,113-share investment in NAS:OKTA. Previously, the stock had a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.03 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Okta Inc traded for a price of $48.04 per share and a market cap of $7.69Bil. The stock has returned -79.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Okta Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Draper Asset Management, LLC bought 27,101 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 30,697. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.63.

On 11/21/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $28.115 per share and a market cap of $56.27Bil. The stock has returned -36.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 6,533 shares in NAS:CROX, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.43 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Crocs Inc traded for a price of $92.03 per share and a market cap of $5.69Bil. The stock has returned -47.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crocs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Draper Asset Management, LLC bought 3,815 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 93,615. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.595 per share and a market cap of $1,240.34Bil. The stock has returned -35.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

