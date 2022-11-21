17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $73.00Mil. The top holdings were META(8.00%), MSFT(3.83%), and CTVA(2.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,489-share investment in NYSE:SUI. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.16 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Sun Communities Inc traded for a price of $142.65 per share and a market cap of $17.70Bil. The stock has returned -25.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sun Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.68, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.25 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 5,245-share investment in NAS:EEFT. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.83 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Euronet Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $88.96 per share and a market cap of $4.41Bil. The stock has returned -18.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronet Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBNY by 2,475 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.74.

On 11/21/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $131.01 per share and a market cap of $8.27Bil. The stock has returned -59.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ENPH by 2,205 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.72.

On 11/21/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $307.67 per share and a market cap of $41.88Bil. The stock has returned 15.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 148.13, a price-book ratio of 68.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 103.15 and a price-sales ratio of 22.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NOW by 460 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $450.27.

On 11/21/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $386.665 per share and a market cap of $78.36Bil. The stock has returned -42.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 391.84, a price-book ratio of 17.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 110.43 and a price-sales ratio of 11.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

