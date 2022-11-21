FourThought Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1544 stocks valued at a total of $676.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.48%), MSFT(3.67%), and NEE(2.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FourThought Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FourThought Financial, LLC bought 106,034 shares of NAS:VONG for a total holding of 179,969. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.31.

On 11/21/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $57.555 per share and a market cap of $8.83Bil. The stock has returned -26.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a price-book ratio of 8.51.

During the quarter, FourThought Financial, LLC bought 19,579 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 40,479. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $247.56.

On 11/21/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $296.42 per share and a market cap of $65.75Bil. The stock has returned 1.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-book ratio of 5.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FourThought Financial, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VFC by 62,219 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.14.

On 11/21/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $32.17 per share and a market cap of $12.50Bil. The stock has returned -55.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-book ratio of 4.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, FourThought Financial, LLC bought 10,268 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 26,528. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 11/21/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $286.92 per share and a market cap of $181.24Bil. The stock has returned -21.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-book ratio of 8.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FourThought Financial, LLC bought 16,748 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 22,659. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 11/21/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $157.19 per share and a market cap of $72.32Bil. The stock has returned -35.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-book ratio of 6.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

