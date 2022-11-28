WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox ( ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conference:



Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations page of ZeroFox’s website https://ir.zerofox.com . A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox ( ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

