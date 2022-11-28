UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the upcoming Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference on November 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Events+and+Presentations" section of UroGen’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Jelmyto® (mitomycin) for pyelocaliceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005687/en/