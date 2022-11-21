Arthedge Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $98.00Mil. The top holdings were TTD(18.03%), CRWD(16.90%), and AMZN(13.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arthedge Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 43,700-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 7.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $109.86 per share and a market cap of $291.30Bil. The stock has returned -68.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 65,000 shares in NAS:DDOG, giving the stock a 5.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.71 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $73.35 per share and a market cap of $23.42Bil. The stock has returned -61.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 478.40 and a price-sales ratio of 15.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 40,700-share investment in NAS:DOCU. Previously, the stock had a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.69 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, DocuSign Inc traded for a price of $44.18 per share and a market cap of $8.87Bil. The stock has returned -83.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocuSign Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1302.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Arthedge Capital Management, LLC bought 70,018 shares of NAS:GLBE for a total holding of 263,263. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.47.

On 11/21/2022, Global E Online Ltd traded for a price of $19.11 per share and a market cap of $2.99Bil. The stock has returned -70.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global E Online Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.40 and a price-sales ratio of 9.53.

During the quarter, Arthedge Capital Management, LLC bought 8,000 shares of NYSE:SNOW for a total holding of 57,100. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.57.

On 11/21/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $141.14 per share and a market cap of $45.27Bil. The stock has returned -63.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -64.62 and a price-sales ratio of 26.92.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

