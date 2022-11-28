Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Eighth Annual Treatment Center Investment and Valuation Retreat

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer; Peter Nyland, the company’s Executive Vice President of Asset Management; Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments; and Eliza Gozar, the company’s Senior Vice President of Investments, will attend the eighth annual Treatment Center Investment and Valuation Retreat December 5-7, 2022, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

