OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to numerous inquiries, Sterigenics®, a business of Sotera Health ( SHC), and a global leader in comprehensive sterilization services, today issued the following statement regarding the verdict in favor of the Company in the Fornek trial:



“On November 18, 2022, the Fornek trial concluded, and the jury rendered a defense verdict in favor of Sotera Health LLC, Sterigenics U.S., LLC and their co-defendant and not awarding plaintiff Teresa Fornek any compensatory or punitive damages. Ms. Fornek retains her right to contest the judgment through post-trial motions and appeals.”

“We believe the jury’s verdict in this matter reflects the jury’s careful consideration and understanding of the science and other evidence presented at trial. Sterigenics remains committed to our mission of Safeguarding Global Health®. As we have done consistently throughout our history, we will continue to operate in compliance with applicable rules and regulations to ensure the safety of our employees, the communities in which we operate and patients around the world.”

You can find updates on developments related to ethylene oxide and litigation on the Company website at: https://investors.soterahealth.com/ethylene-oxide-eo-overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s expectations about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “post-trial,” “appeal,” “believe,” “continue,” or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, changes in environmental, health and safety regulations, and the impact of, and developments in, current and future legal proceedings and liability claims related to purported exposure to emissions of EO from Sterigenics’ facilities and the possibility that other claims will be made in the future. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Company’s filings with the SEC, such as its annual and quarterly reports. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

About Sterigenics

Sterigenics® is a leading global provider of outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and advanced applications markets. With our industry recognized scientific and technological expertise we help to ensure the safety of millions of patients and healthcare practitioners around the world every year. Across our 48 facilities worldwide, we offer our customers a complete range of outsourced terminal sterilization services, primarily using the three major sterilization technologies: gamma irradiation, ethylene oxide processing and electron beam irradiation. We are committed to addressing the growing need for sterilization in many parts of the world and partnering with our customers to eliminate threats to human health. Learn more about Sterigenics at https://sterigenics.com/. Safeguarding Global Health® - with every product we sterilize.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Jason Peterson

Vice President & Treasurer, Sotera Health

[email protected] Sally J. Curley, IRC

Curley Global IR, LLC

[email protected]