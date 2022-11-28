Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced that Sarah E. Kim will join the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective on December 5, 2022.

As a seasoned executive with over 15 years of legal and finance experience, Kim will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s legal, compliance and regulatory functions. This includes advising on future transactions, strategic partnerships, and investments, ensuring securities compliance and corporate governance, managing legal and business risks, and developing and overseeing the Company’s in-house legal staff and outside counsels.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Virgin Galactic team. Sarah’s experience in innovative and high growth companies will greatly benefit Virgin Galactic as we advance toward the launch of commercial service and continue to grow,” said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic. “Her track record of working closely with executive leadership and boards across legal, compliance, and regulatory issues is a perfect fit for the fast-paced and complex situations we face in the commercial space industry.”

Kim joins Virgin Galactic from Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (“Topgolf Callaway”), where she served as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Chief Ethics Officer and Compliance Officer during a period of intense growth across the company. She oversaw all global legal matters affecting the company and its subsidiaries, including litigation, intellectual property matters, regulatory work, securities, and employment issues, as well as leading the launch of Topgolf Callaway's sustainability initiative. Before joining Topgolf Callaway, Kim served as Associate General Counsel for Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., where she operated as lead counsel for several of Petco’s most complex and innovative business units. Kim also served as Senior Corporate Counsel at DJO Global, Inc., an American medical device manufacturing company, and as Associate General Counsel at Meltwater Group, a software-as-a-service company.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to join Virgin Galactic at such an important time. It is a dynamic and innovative organization that has already changed the way we think about commercial space flight,” said Kim. “As someone who has a lifelong interest in the sciences and space, I cannot wait to help play a role in the future of this transformative and rapidly growing industry.”

Kim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.virgingalactic.com%2F

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding changes to our leadership team, our spaceflight systems, our market growth and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10- K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com%2C which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005820/en/