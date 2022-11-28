Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

Nimish Modi, senior vice president and general manager, Strategy & New Ventures, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Modi will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 8:40 a.m. PST on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay by 8:00 a.m. PST on Friday, December 2, 2022, through 5:00 p.m. PST on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com%2Fcadence%2Finvestor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

Category: Financial

