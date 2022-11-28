Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) ( LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in New York, NY from November 29 – December 1, 2022. The Company’s presentation will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:10 AM ET.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. ( LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

