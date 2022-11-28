LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. ( SPFI, Financial) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced the release of the Company’s latest Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Highlights Report. This report demonstrates the Company’s on-going commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen in each of the unique communities in which the Bank operates.



“Over our long history spanning more than 80 years, we have emphasized the importance of supporting our employees, customers, and communities as we strive to use the power of relationships to help people succeed and live better,” commented Curtis Griffith, South Plains Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As part of our efforts, we have developed a broad range of initiatives designed to positively impact our Company, the environment and our communities, as outlined in our ESG report. I am very proud of the progress that we have achieved and excited with the many opportunities that lie ahead to as we strive to make a positive impact.”

Highlights from the 2022 ESG Report:

Demonstrates ESG commitment by both the Board and management

South Plains fosters an inclusive workplace and meets the Nasdaq’s board of directors’ diversity requirement

Provided more than $525 million in loans for small businesses, farms and community development

Employees volunteered more than 3,600 hours to various organizations

More than 70% of the Bank’s customers receive their deposits through e-delivery

Recycling efforts yielded more than 56 tons of recycled paper and technology equipment, while the Company has installed LED lights and electronic thermostats to reduce energy usage

The Bank’s enterprise risk management (ERM) system improves the overall governance structure of the Company



Access to the 2022 ESG Highlights Report is available here .

About South Plains Financial, Inc.



South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary [email protected] (866) 771-3347

Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.