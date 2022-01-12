ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

12/01/2022

12/02/2022

12/16/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

12/01/2022

12/02/2022

12/16/2022

$0.03266 per share of investment income




With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.03266, which represents a decrease of $0.01213 from the $0.04479 per share previously paid by the Fund. The decrease is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

