Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Dividend

22 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,327 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 175.1 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA43438&sd=2022-11-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-4th-quarter-2022-dividend-301684299.html

WRITTEN BY

