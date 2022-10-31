AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2022.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29


2.46 %

2) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46


1.80 %

3) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30


1.79 %

4) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58


1.73 %

5) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48


1.73 %

6) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42


1.70 %

7) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39


1.60 %

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46


1.53 %

9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41


1.48 %

10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62


1.45 %




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


23.66 %

Airport


9.00 %

Toll Roads/Transit


6.49 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous


6.24 %

Electric Utility


5.56 %

Higher Education - Private


2.82 %

Tobacco Securitization


2.72 %

Water & Sewer


2.63 %

Prepay Energy


2.60 %

Industrial Development - Industry


2.57 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


2.23 %

Port


1.51 %

Higher Education - Public


0.52 %

Industrial Development - Utility


0.51 %

Senior Living


0.24 %

SUBTOTAL


69.30 %

Tax Supported



Special Tax


14.33 %

State G.O.


8.36 %

Local G.O.


1.40 %

State Lease


1.18 %

SUBTOTAL


25.27 %

Prerefunded/ETM


3.66 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


1.55 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.22 %

SUBTOTAL


0.22 %

Total


100.00 %




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Illinois


12.24 %

California


11.10 %

Pennsylvania


6.98 %

New Jersey


6.58 %

New York


6.45 %

Wisconsin


5.97 %

Florida


5.96 %

Connecticut


5.23 %

Texas


3.44 %

Michigan


3.11 %

South Carolina


3.09 %

Alabama


2.75 %

Virginia


2.15 %

Ohio


2.08 %

Colorado


1.93 %

Oklahoma


1.74 %

Georgia


1.70 %

Nebraska


1.70 %

Minnesota


1.62 %

North Carolina


1.62 %

Maryland


1.49 %

Arizona


1.44 %

Tennessee


1.44 %

New Hampshire


1.40 %

Utah


1.18 %

District of Columbia


1.07 %

Iowa


0.90 %

Kansas


0.86 %

West Virginia


0.64 %

Indiana


0.45 %

Hawaii


0.42 %

Arkansas


0.36 %

Louisiana


0.19 %

Washington


0.15 %

Massachusetts


0.12 %

South Dakota


0.12 %

Puerto Rico


0.09 %

Kentucky


0.02 %

Other


0.22 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


5.27 %

AA


26.81 %

A


35.17 %

BBB


25.11 %

BB


3.20 %

D


0.23 %

Not Rated


0.33 %

Pre-refunded Bonds


3.66 %

Short Term Investments


0.22 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


0.50 %

1 To 5 Years


5.82 %

5 To 10 Years


15.83 %

10 To 20 Years


30.26 %

20 To 30 Years


37.04 %

More than 30 Years


10.55 %

Other


0.00 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


13.73 %

Average Coupon:


4.58 %

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


-0.08 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


2.82 %

VMTP Shares:


42.33 %

Total Fund Leverage:


45.07%*

Average Maturity:


14.76 Years

Effective Duration:


8.46 Years

Total Net Assets:


$324.49 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$11.29

Total Number of Holdings:


192

Portfolio Turnover:


5.00 %


* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 2.82% through the use of tender option bonds, 42.33% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and -0.08% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.


The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

