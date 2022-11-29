The economy, interest rates, inflation and stock market valuations have all changed dramatically in a very short period, which we highlight below followed by questions and answers about this historic environment:

We’ve gone from a period where the Fed was injecting record stimulus into the economy to a Fed that today is aggressively raising rates and reducing money supply.

We’ve gone from record low interest rates two years ago when the fed funds rate was at 0% and the 10-year Treasury bond was yielding less than 0.7%, to much higher interest rates today with the fed funds rate at 4.0% and the 10-year Treasury bonds yielding roughly 4%.

We’ve gone from a period of inflation being consistently less than 2% to today’s Core CPI inflation at a 40-year high of 6.3%.

Energy prices, food prices and transportation prices are all up significantly.

Wages are increasing, but in many instances not enough to compensate for the increase in inflation.

We’ve moved from decades of rapid trade globalization to de-globalization and trade wars.

As for markets, from March 20, 2020, (the low during COVID) to a high on January 3, 2022, the S&P 500 Index increased 113%, only to decline 17.70% by October 31st. The tech-heavy NASDAQ, increased 134% from its COVID low in March 2020, only to decline 29.77% year-to-date through October 31, 2022. This time around, even bonds have not provided a haven from market volatility. Year-to-date through October 31, 2022, the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index declined 15.72%. (Note, the performance of these indices includes dividends and interest.)

Question: What’s causing the volatility in interest rates, commodities, and asset prices? Is inflation transitory?

While there are many moving parts, we believe the root cause of what seems like a dramatic change of events really began two decades ago.

In December 2001, China became a member of the World Trade Organization (“WTO”). China’s membership was not only championed by both parties in Washington, but celebrated as a big win for the United States and the European Union. The hope was that bringing China into the WTO would expand world trade for US and European companies, as well as bring capitalism and democracy to China. This shortsighted thinking by the West allowed very lenient trade terms with China.

China’s entrance into the WTO initially led to a huge infrastructure build throughout China, creating a massive demand for commodities, pressuring world supply and pushing prices higher. From the time China entered the WTO in December 2001 until the world economies collapsed in the great recession of 2008, spot oil prices increased 7 times from $20 per barrel to $145 per barrel, natural gas prices increased 4.5 times, the price of copper increased 5.6 times, and the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index increased 5 times. This surge in commodity prices contributed to the CPI inflation index increasing from 1.6% in December 2001 to a peak of 5.6% in July 2008.

In response to higher prices and supply deficits, the global metal mining industry increased capital expenditures (“capex”) from an average of $20 billion annually in 2000, to $140 billion by 2012. During the same period, global exploration and production capex for oil and gas expanded from less than $200 billion annually to over $700 billion. This huge capex wave eventually brought a significant additional supply of commodities to the market, albeit with a long lag.

At the same time, a tsunami of companies began outsourcing manufacturing to China. For US companies, once China was in the WTO, it was as much an opportunity to lower cost as it was a necessity to compete in the Chinese market. Initially, this was viewed somewhat positively because the deflationary impact of offshoring labor to China partially offset the rising commodity inflation caused by China’s industrialization. US companies also saw benefits of selling their products into a huge new market.

Question: Are you saying that the last commodity cycle that lasted from 2000 to 2012 was caused by China’s industrialization and that led to inflation rising from 1.6% to 5.6% in 2008?

Yes, this was the primary factor. When China entered the WTO, the world had not fully anticipated the additional demand China would have on commodities. The additional demand dramatically outstripped supply, pushing prices higher. The industry responded by adding significant capacity, eliminating the supply shortages, and ultimately reducing the elevated prices. Of course, it takes time to turn capital spending into real production.

Question: Then we had the 2008 recession; what impact did this have?

The 2008 recession, the ensuing housing crash and the related financial crisis had widespread impacts. In response to the rising inflationary pressures during 2007 and 2008 and the wild speculation in the housing market, the Fed began aggressively raising rates to cool the economy and slow inflation. By failing to identify the supply-side capacity shortages as the root cause of inflation, the Fed aggressively raised rates, setting off a sequence of events that resulted in a housing crash, a banking crisis, widespread bankruptcies, and the deepest recession since the Great Depression.

