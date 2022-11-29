Bestinver's 3rd-Quarter Letter

Dear investor,

The end of the quarter saw continued economic instability, with high inflation and central banks forced to raise interest rates. This uncertain climate led many people to believe that a recession was imminent.

Even though there are signs that the tide is beginning to turn, at the end of the quarter financial assets were below their lows in the summer of this year. One example is the fall in commodity prices. Many commodities have seen significant declines since the beginning of July. Unless commodity prices rebound sharply in the next few months, their contribution next year will be deflationary, especially starting from February (which would mark the one-year anniversary of the outbreak of war in Ukraine).

In many cases, production chains, freight rates or company inventories have returned to pre-pandemic levels (except for China, which is still lagging behind). A supply-side recovery should help to correct some of the imbalances in the economy, and in turn help to ease market concerns about inflation, interest rate hikes, and the risk of recession.

Despite this improvement, central bankers are working to restore their credibility with aggressive interest rate hikes, after underestimating inflation for too long. In a few months, the economy will feel the full effects of the current tightening measures. There is always a delay between when these measures are enacted and when they take effect, for example the results of the stimulus injected during the pandemic were not evident until well into 2021. The excess liquidity in the system, another important factor contributing to our very high inflation, will also decline sharply.

Although the situation remains complex, there are important signs which suggest that things are on the mend. However, for the time being, the markets are reluctant to buy in to this possible more positive mood. For how long? We do not know, but the recent volatility in financial markets, over the summer, has certainly not helped to restore investor sentiment in the short term. The main world indices rebounded by approximately 15% during the first half of the quarter, due to better-than-expected inflation data and the belief that restrictive monetary policies were nearing an end. Unfortunately, central banks soon increased interest rates, causing a sharp decline in asset prices during the second half of the quarter.

A heavily discounted recession

Our companies are doing what we expect them to do in this environment. In spite of their strong financial footing at the beginning of the year, they have continued to stockpile cash in order to maintain their solvency for whatever the future may hold. On the margin side, the companies are increasing the sale prices of their products — not all at the same pace or in parallel with inflation — passing on cost increases and thus protecting the profitability of their businesses. continue to stick to their long-term investment plans, taking advantage of falling market valuations to acquire competitors (and customers) to accelerate their growth. At the same time, they continue to improve shareholder rewards by increasing dividends or expanding existing share buyback programmes.

This good operational performance has not been reflected in share prices. The markets are currently being weighed down by confidence levels that are at some of the lowest levels seen in recent decades. Confidence is lower than in the worst moments of the pandemic or in the gloomiest months of the eurozone crisis. Levels similar to those recorded at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008 despite the fact that, in our opinion — and you can call us naïve — the situation is completely different. It is unclear why there is such pessimism surrounding the stock market (perhaps mobile phones have something to do with it?), but what is known is that, historically, these levels have been consistent with strong returns in the years afterwards. Optimism is warranted given this past precedent.

It is important to remember that markets have typically begun to rebound between two and five months before the economy stops contracting (the so-called “green shoots” phenomenon). Additionally, stock markets typically bottom out approximately nine months before corporate earnings start to rebound. The reality is that many assets have been falling for months, anticipating a recession that has not yet materialised. The question, then, is not whether an economic downturn is coming, but whether it will be worse than what investors are already anticipating, and what is priced in to share prices. Because otherwise, the scene would be set for asset prices to surge upwards again. This time with large revaluations.

Smart long-term decisions

Throughout Bestinver’s 35-year history, we have learned how to best navigate difficult market conditions and deliver strong investment results. Time horizons have shrunk dramatically in recent years, and many investors are now more concerned with how their portfolios will perform in the next five weeks than they are with the value of their portfolios five years from now. However, it is important to remember that more money is lost preparing for a recession than during the actual recession.

The decisions we make in the coming months will determine our performance as savers for years to come. The situation is complex, but we have made significant progress in the right direction. The operational performance of our companies is excellent and their investment thesis is still valid. The recent market decline has made valuations more attractive and significantly improved the future return potential of our portfolios. When markets are frothy, choices which seem good in the short term often turn out to be quite unfortunate in the long run. However, after major corrections you’ll find that the opposite is true: decisions which seemed wrong in the short term end up being really smart in hindsight.

As we bid you farewell, we invite you to read our fund management commentaries. You will have the opportunity to learn from managers about their outlook for the future, the investment cases of their companies, and the main movements they have made in their portfolios over the last few months.

Corporate Information

In early October, we completed the registration of Bestinver North America, F.I., the new equity fund that will leverage Bestinver’s philosophy for investing in the North American market. The fund is managed by Jaime Ramos, who has more than 20 years of professional experience and has been investing in the North American market since 2014. He also has the support of Bestinver’s research team to lead our first fund focused on this region.

Bestinver North America is the result of many months of work. Its launch has allowed us to broaden the range of products we make available to our investors, enabling them to build diversified portfolios and grow their wealth over the long term through Bestinver’s investment philosophy.

On that note, we say goodbye for now. Thank you for your confidence in our team.

Yours sincerely,

The Investment Team.