Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) announced that its Alaska Region received the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Alaska’s 2022 ConocoPhillips Excellence in Safety Award. The ConocoPhillips Excellence in Safety Awards are presented to encourage and honor excellence in construction safety throughout Alaska. The awards recognize builders in five divisions; Granite won the Highway Division award.

Applications for the award are reviewed by an independent panel of safety professionals with special attention to upper management commitment, worker training, active participation of the entire company and special innovations. Granite also received this award in 2021.

“Safety by Choice means we choose to work safely in every situation without compromise,” said Dave Hulverson, Granite senior vice president of safety, health, environmental, and quality. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our craft workforce and project leadership to build each project with a genuine commitment to the safety of every single employee.”

