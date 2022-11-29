Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp., (NYSE ticker: IRRX) today announced the appointment of Jason Reeves and Rear Admiral Ronald “Curt” Copley as new independent directors to the IRRX board of directors. IRRX today filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the changes to the board’s composition adding Reeves and Copley to replace Richard Bertel, Edmund Underwood, Rollin Bredenberg and Troy Welch who resigned from the board effective November 30, 2022. IRRX’s sponsor accepted the resignations of the current board members, who were originally appointed as independents, but now are considered insiders. The proposed board changes allow the company to maintain a majority independent board as required by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Following his military service as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, Reeves worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 25 years and brings a wealth of energy industry knowledge and experience. Copley recently retired as a career intelligence officer from the United States Navy and served as the most recent commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI). He also served previously as the Deputy Director for Operations for combat support at the National Security Agency (NSA) as well as the Director of Intelligence for the International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) functioning as the senior intelligence officer in the Afghanistan Theater of Operations. IRRX has also decided to reduce the composition of the board from seven members to five in anticipation of forming an expanded board new board with the target company post-deSPAC.

IRRX signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) and is currently under a binding exclusivity period with a specific industry target company and these board changes will bring necessary expertise and leadership moving forward.

Additionally, IRRX announced Mark Michel, current vice-chairman, president and chief operations officer, has been promoted to chairman and chief executive officer. Timothy Fisher, current senior vice president and chief acquisitions officer, has also been promoted to vice chairman, president and chief financial officer. Hank Didier, current vice president of investor relations, has been promoted to secretary.

The Company is also relocating its headquarters from its current Fort Worth location to 400 W. Morse Boulevard, Suite 220, Winter Park, FL 32789 to be closer to its sponsor.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search on natural resources, railroads and/or railroad logistics companies, or any combinations thereof. The Company is sponsored by DHIP Natural Resources Investments, LLC.

