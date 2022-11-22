Bray Capital Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 293 stocks valued at a total of $319.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(7.58%), IGSB(4.50%), and VUSB(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bray Capital Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bray Capital Advisors bought 42,700 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 254,750. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.9.

On 11/22/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.9 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned -1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bray Capital Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 10,645 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.18.

On 11/22/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.65 per share and a market cap of $22.56Bil. The stock has returned -6.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bray Capital Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 12,813 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/22/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.81 per share and a market cap of $98.73Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

Bray Capital Advisors reduced their investment in NYSE:DAR by 6,617 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.73.

On 11/22/2022, Darling Ingredients Inc traded for a price of $71.01 per share and a market cap of $11.38Bil. The stock has returned -0.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Darling Ingredients Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Bray Capital Advisors bought 2,815 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 16,199. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 11/22/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $144.38 per share and a market cap of $342.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-book ratio of 7.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

