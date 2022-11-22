Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 231 stocks valued at a total of $252.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(8.06%), IWP(7.18%), and IWD(6.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 303,390 shares. The trade had a 3.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 11/22/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $33.01 per share and a market cap of $25.25Bil. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.95.

During the quarter, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC bought 34,815 shares of ARCA:JKH for a total holding of 94,749. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.76.

On 11/22/2022, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $374.1688 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned 89.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 9,940-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.81 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $161.88 per share and a market cap of $50.57Bil. The stock has returned -6.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 15,936 shares in ARCA:VYM, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.33 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $110.68 per share and a market cap of $51.07Bil. The stock has returned 4.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SCZ by 30,368 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.84.

On 11/22/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $55.17 per share and a market cap of $10.47Bil. The stock has returned -23.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

