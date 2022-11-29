NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EYPT), F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (: FXLV), PROG Holdings, Inc. (: PRG), and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ( ESTA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EYPT)

On August 30, 2022, after market hours, EyePoint disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. The subpoena demanded documents covering the Company’s sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU.

On this news, EyePoint stock fell $0.21 per share, or 2%, to close at $10.00 per share on August 31, 2022.

F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (: FXLV)

On or around July 15, 2021, F45 Training conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 18.75 million shares of stock priced at $16.00 per share.

Then, on July 26, 2022, F45 issued a press release entitled “F45 Training Announces Strategic Update”. In the press release, F45 Training provided updated 2022 revenue guidance in the range of $120 million to $130 million, down significantly from previous guidance of $255 million to $275 million, citing ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. The press release further disclosed the departure of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Adam J. Gilchrist and announced that the Company is “reducing global workforce by approximately 110 employees.”

On this news, F45 Training’s stock price fell $2.16 per share, or 61.54%, to close at $1.35 per share on July 27, 2022.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (: PRG)

On August 25, 2022, Pennsylvania's Attorney General filed a lawsuit against PROG's Progressive Leasing unit for allegedly violating the Rental Purchase Agreement Act ("RPAA"), a law that requires companies to clearly disclose fees for rent-to-own financing. According to the lawsuit, agents of the Attorney General's Office visited multiple stores across the state that use Progressive Leasing to offer rental-purchase agreement to their customers. "The investigation revealed widespread non-compliance" with the RPAA's disclosure requirements by Progressive Leasing and its merchant partners, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

On this news, PROG's stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 12.14%, to close at $18.16 per share on August 26, 2022.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ( ESTA)

On October 19, 2022, market analyst Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Establishment Labs: A Financially Stretched Silicone Safety Charade” which alleged, among other things, that “[d]espite claims of superior safety, we found that almost all key safety studies touted by the company have conflicts of interest, with many undisclosed or under-disclosed.” Further, the report alleged that “Establishment claims to have successfully piloted a ‘revolutionary’ technique to place implants through the armpit using local anesthesia (instead of general), claiming the technique will greatly expand its Total Addressable Market (TAM). This type of insertion has been reported since the 1970s and has been widely available for almost 20 years. It has failed to gain traction due to safety risks.”

The report also alleged that “[b]eyond undisclosed safety questions, we have also identified financial risks. Import/export records show that Establishment ships product to entities formerly owned by the CEO and his family, raising questions of conflicts of interest.”

On this news, share price fell by 17% when the market opened on October 19, 2022.

