Data Collective II GP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $8.00Mil. The top holdings were ZY(80.63%), PACB(11.29%), and NET(8.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Data Collective II GP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,719,846-share investment in NYSE:PL. Previously, the stock had a 79.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.52 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Planet Labs PBC traded for a price of $5.03 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Planet Labs PBC has a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 15.07.

The guru sold out of their 1,005,912-share investment in NYSE:S. Previously, the stock had a 52.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.23 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, SentinelOne Inc traded for a price of $16.18 per share and a market cap of $4.55Bil. The stock has returned -76.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.06 and a price-sales ratio of 14.53.

The guru sold out of their 296,227-share investment in NAS:LHDX. Previously, the stock had a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.45 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Lucira Health Inc traded for a price of $0.4148 per share and a market cap of $16.84Mil. The stock has returned -93.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Lucira Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The guru established a new position worth 12,700 shares in NYSE:NET, giving the stock a 2.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.77 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Cloudflare Inc traded for a price of $45.32 per share and a market cap of $14.89Bil. The stock has returned -78.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cloudflare Inc has a price-book ratio of 25.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -168.25 and a price-sales ratio of 16.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 207 shares in AMEX:AREN, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.68 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, The Arena Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.15 per share and a market cap of $239.92Mil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Arena Group Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

