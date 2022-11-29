Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI, “Aerie”). This transaction helps bolster Alcon’s presence in the ophthalmic pharmaceutical space with its growing portfolio of commercial products and development pipeline.

“As we welcome the Aerie team to Alcon, we look forward to leveraging our expanding commercial footprint and expertise to bring Rocklatan® and Rhopressa® to even more customers and their patients,” said David Endicott, CEO of Alcon. “Alcon has a rich history in the ophthalmic pharmaceutical space rooted in a deep understanding of Eye Care Professionals. We are excited to add Aerie’s significant technical expertise to Alcon R&D, which enhances our efforts to build a compelling portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals.”

Through the transaction, Alcon has added the commercial products Rocklatan(netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% and Rhopressa(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, as well as AR-15512, a Phase 3 product candidate for dry eye disease. Alcon has also acquired a pipeline of ophthalmic pharmaceutical product candidates with the opportunity to leverage Aerie’s existing research and development capabilities.

The transaction complements Alcon’s expansion intothe ophthalmic pharmaceutical space, including acquisitions of the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Simbrinza® from Novartis in April 2021 and Eysuvis® and Inveltys® from Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2022.

Alcon intends to fully integrate Aerie into its business. As previously disclosed, the Company has used debt to fund the transaction for a total purchase consideration of approximately $930 million.

J.P. Morgan acted as Alcon’s financial advisor for the transaction, and Alcon’s legal advisor was Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Lazard acted as Aerie’s financial advisors for the transaction, and Aerie’s legal advisor was Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

