SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited ( AIM:ALL, Financial)( ASX:A11, Financial)( OTCQX:ALLIF, Financial) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, wishes to advise that the Company has received the following TR-1 Notification notifying of a change in major holdings. Assore International Holdings Limited ("Assore") voting rights now sit at 25.06% of the issued capital of the Company.

Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:

"We welcome the further investment by Assore showing their commitment to the Company, and indeed their active involvement and support in developing Ghana's first lithium mine."

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited Neil Herbert (Chairperson) Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary) www.atlanticlithium.com.au [email protected] Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Adviser Jeff Keating Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited Joint Company Broker Raj Khatri James Asensio Harry Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited Joint Company Broker Scott Mathieson Edward Thomas Kane Collings Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Yellow Jersey PR Limited Henry Wilkinson Dominic Barretto James Lingfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

22 November 2022

Atlantic Lithium Limited

TR1 Notification of Major Interest

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

AU0000237554

Issuer Name

Atlantic Lithium Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Assore International Holdings

City of registered office (if applicable)

Winchester

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16 November 2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14 November 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 25.06%

25.06% 151,810,235 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 22.65%

22.65% 137,228,994

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) AU0000237554 151,810,235

25.06%

Sub Total 8.A 151,810,235 25.06%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights







Sub Total 8.B1







8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights









Sub Total 8.B2







9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold









10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22 November 2022

13. Place Of Completion

Johannesburg, South Africa

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/727688/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-TR1-Notification-of-Major-Holdings



