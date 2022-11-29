Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless+insulin+pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

The Nasdaq 47 th Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

To listen to the live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit investors.insulet.com%2Fevents. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s latest innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and is fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

