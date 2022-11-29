Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a moderated question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast will be available via the Lazard Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com. A replay will be available on the same website, shortly after the conference.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

