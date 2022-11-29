Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that, on November 21, 2022, the Company entered into Amendment No. 3 to its Loan and Security Agreement (the “Third Amendment,” with SLR Investment Corp. (“SLR”), as Collateral Agent, and the lenders party thereto.

“We appreciate SLR’s continued confidence in the strength of our business as we continue our drive towards profitability and growth,” said Joseph Army, President and CEO. “This amendment will provide additional balance sheet flexibility, allow us to be patient as we consider the need for additional capital, and ease concerns about our ability to meet our loan covenants.”

Third Amendment to the Loan and Security Agreement

In February 2022, the Company entered into its Loan and Security Agreement (the “Loan and Security Agreement”), which provided the Company with a term A loan facility (the “Term A Loan Facility”) of $100 million, funded at closing, and a term B loan facility of $25 million (the “Term B Loan Facility”), available in 2023 upon the achievement of a revenue milestone. The Loan and Security Agreement matures on February 1, 2027 (the “Maturity Date”).

In October 2022, the Company amended its Loan and Security Agreement. The Second Amendment included the modification of the Company’s minimum revenue covenant for the remainder of 2022, the addition of a minimum liquidity covenant equal to $20 million, the Replacement of LIBOR with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, an increase of the exit fee from 6.95% to 7.45% of the aggregate principal amount of the Amended Loan and Security Agreement, which is payable at the earliest of (i) the Maturity Date, and (ii) Prepayment of the Amended Loan and Security Agreement, elimination of the Term B Loan Facility and its related facility fee equal to $225,000, and a reset of the exercise price of warrants to purchase 107,373 shares of the Company’s common stock issued to the lenders on February 18, 2022 in connection with the Term A Loan Facility funding to a new exercise price of $1.63 per share.

On November 21, 2022 (the “Effective Date”), the Company entered into the Third Amendment, which includes:

A reduction in the Company’s minimum liquidity covenant to $5 million from $20 million;

A modification of the Company’s minimum revenue covenant for 2023;

The introduction of, at the Borrower’s option and subject to a monthly election by the 20th of the month prior to each payment date on the 1st of each month, the ability to PIK monthly interest (the “PIK Amount”) in an amount equal to up to 8%, in increments of 1.00%, for 2023 only (PIK option to extend through 2024 at the sole discretion of SLR);

In conjunction with the introduction of the PIK, a PIK Fee equal to 10% of the PIK Amount, and payable upon the earlier of (a) any Prepayment Date and (b) the Maturity Date;

In conjunction with the introduction of the PIK, additional Warrants equal to 5% of each PIK Amount (5% times the PIK Amount divided by the exercise price), with the Strike Price equal to the lower of the Borrower’s closing stock price for (a) the 10-day trailing average closing price ending on the day before the PIK date and (b) the day before the PIK date, and;

A reset of the exercise price of outstanding warrants to purchase 107,373 shares of the Company’s common stock issued to the lenders on February 18, 2022 in connection with the Term A Loan Facility funding to the lower of (a) the 10-day trailing average closing price of the day before the Amendment Closing Date and (b) the day before Amendment Closing Date.

