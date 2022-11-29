BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will take part in two fireside chats, the first at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held November 29-December 1 in New York, and the second at the JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit, to be held virtually December 6-7.



During the fireside chats Cue Biopharma will provide an updated corporate overview highlighting recent data from its lead clinical program, CUE-101, representative of the IL-2-based CUE-100 series, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The discussion will also include the Company’s second clinical asset from the CUE-100 series, CUE-102, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of Wilms’ Tumor 1 (WT1) positive cancers, as well as other pipeline and platform developments.



Presentation Details:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 30 at 10:00-10:25 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1584818&tp_key=85f4ecc4d1

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer, Cue Biopharma

JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 6 at 12:40-1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjmp57%2Fregister.aspx%3Fconf%3Djmp57%26amp%3Bpage%3Dcue%26amp%3Burl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjmp57%2Fcue%2F1534119

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer, Cue Biopharma

Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcasts will be archived for 30 days.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation.



Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.



For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

