EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), announced the opening of a new EVgo public fast charging station at Marina Square Shopping Center in San Leandro, California. Located at 1201 Marina Boulevard, the charging station serves up to four vehicles simultaneously through 100kW and 350kW chargers. The new EVgo charging station was unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, November 21 at 2 p.m. PT and featured a lineup of local speakers from the private and public sectors coming together to celebrate the expansion of fast charging access in the area.

EVgo public fast charging station at Marina Square Shopping Center in San Leandro, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 850 public fast charging locations, the EVgo network provides DC fast charging for all fast-charge capable EV models on the market. This new Marina Square Shopping Center station is one of two EVgo charging locations that received the Northern California Charging Access for Reliable On-Demand Transportation Services (CARTs) grant funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC) Clean Transportation Program. CARTS grants are designed to provide funding for projects that support EV charging infrastructure for on-demand transportation services including those such as ride-hailing, taxis, and more.

“EVgo is committed to Electric For All, and the availability of public fast charging is key to making that a reality for all EV drivers, but especially rideshare drivers,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. “EVgo appreciates the support of the California Energy Commission to electrify this critical segment of the market, and this program will help EVgo drivers—including those on the Uber platform—to power up and get back on the road.”

Situated near Oakland International Airport and I-880, the new charging station will enhance access to public EV fast charging infrastructure for the local community in a high-mobility demand zone, reducing local pollution. I-880 is a major connecting route and one of the most congested highways in the Bay area.1 The station is capable of charging vehicles up to 80% in 15-45 minutes, enabling high utilization drivers to quickly charge in between rides, while shopping at one of the retailers in the center or on the go.* Drivers+with+Uber Pro Gold, Platinum and Diamond status can save up to 45% on session costs over EVgo’s standard Pay As You Go rates.**

The ribbon cutting ceremony that officially opened the Marina Square Shopping Center EVgo station featured a lineup of local speakers, including Patty Monahan, Commissioner, California Energy Commission; Pauline Cutter, Mayor of San Leandro; Adam Gromis, Public Policy Manager, Sustainability & Environmental Impact at Uber; and Sara Rafalson, Vice President, Market Development and Public Policy at EVgo.

For more information around the locations of EV chargers within the EVgo charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

1 https%3A%2F%2Fmtc.ca.gov%2Fsites%2Fdefault%2Ffiles%2Ftop_10_congestion_locations-2016.pdf

* Actual charging speed depends on vehicle’s charging capability

** Actual savings vary by time of use, location, and length of charging session

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo+eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo+Optima™, EVgo+Inside™, EVgo+Rewards™, and Autocharge%2B, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

