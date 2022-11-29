CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio ( VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:30 am ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference
Fireside chat: Thursday, December 1 at 3:05 pm ET
The JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Virtual Summit
Fireside chat: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:20 pm ET
A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation and fireside chats will be available on the investors section of our website, linked here: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
Contact:
Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
[email protected]