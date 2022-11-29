Wipro+Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that it is launching a strategic cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe. The announcement comes on the heels of a series of acquisitions in the consulting space—Edgile, Capco, and Ampion—and is part of the firm’s vision to build a global cybersecurity consulting offering to help clients stay ahead of a dynamic threat and regulatory environment.

“Escalation of cyber threats, compounded by the rapidly changing regulatory environment, is creating brand new challenges for businesses across Europe,” said Tony+Buffomante, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Cybersecurity+and+Risk+Services (CRS) at Wipro Limited. "Our extensive experience in cybersecurity, global network of cybersecurists, combined with our expanded consulting capabilities, will help clients stay ahead of emerging threats and adapt to a changing regulatory environment with speed and agility. We are thrilled to be bringing this offering to clients in this market at this critical juncture.”

The new consulting capability, offered through Wipro CRS Europe, will expand on Wipro’s existing cybersecurity services and enable clients to tap into Wipro’s full set of capabilities—from strategy and implementation to managed services.

Under this new offering, Wipro consultants located in Europe will work with clients to build tailored strategies and solutions that address the unique challenges in this market. Leveraging Wipro’s extensive global network of more than 9000 cybersecurists, Wipro CRS Europe will help clients realize enhanced scale and speed in implementations.

“Our recent acquisitions in the cybersecurity space, as well as our recent strategic hires in Europe, have created an opportunity for us to rethink how we serve our clients in this market,” said John+Hermans, Head of Wipro CRS Europe. “This launch will bring together our entire set of cyber capabilities under a single umbrella, allowing us to deliver clients a truly end-to-end offering that leads with strategy but delivers on every single aspect of their cybersecurity needs.”

The new offering will bring all Wipro’s cyber consulting capabilities under one umbrella, CyberTransformSM, and deliver them to clients alongside the company’s managed services capabilities, CyberShieldSM.

CyberTransform is Wipro’s business-aligned strategy-first approach to cybersecurity transformation. It enables business growth through a business-led approach to solve security, risk, cloud, identity, and compliance challenges on a global scale. CyberTransform brings together Wipro’s suite of cybersecurity consulting capabilities and delivers clients a truly holistic, 360 approach designed to help them manage cyber threats and build resilient, future-proof businesses.

CyberShield is Wipro CRS’ industry-leading suite of managed services, which defends business operations through On-Demand cyber resilience management.

For more information, visit wipro.com%2Fcybersecurity, or www.wipro.com%2Fcybersecurity%2Fwipro-cybersecurity-and-risk-services%2F.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005453/en/