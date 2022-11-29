Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, and its Chief Financial Officer, Doug Horne, will participate at the following conference:

UBS Global TMT Conference

Monday, December 5, 2022

One-on-one investor meetings throughout the day

New York, New York

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive.

