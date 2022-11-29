Unique Instagram experience for Vancouver Christmas Market visitors to explore

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY)( OTC:EPYFF)( FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced a new partnership that features augmented reality Instagram filters developed by ePlay Digital at this year's Vancouver Christmas Market. Tickets to the Market are now available . Users launch the augmented reality experience by scanning QR codes posted on large on-site sign boards with a mobile device. Users will explore traditional Christmas stories with advanced 3D that will automatically launch them into the metaverse. Users take photos and videos to share with friends.

"We are thrilled to augment the experience of The Vancouver Christmas Market this year with some high-tech magic," says Patrick Carnegie, Director - Patron Services at Vancouver Christmas Market. "Working with ePlay Digital and Instagram to bring holiday-themed 3D augmented reality to our guests is exciting."

According to centuries-old tradition, many German towns host Christkindlmarkts in December. Residents take the opportunity to enjoy each other's company, sample local delicacies, shop for gifts, and share holiday cheer. Each year, the Vancouver Christmas Market brings this festive Old World tradition to Vancouver.

"Vancouver is second only to the Bay Area / Silicon Valley and a recognized leader in the world's AR/VR ecosystem," says Dan Burgar, CEO of Frontier Collective. "The Vancouver Christmas Market is a favorite local tradition that elevates the visitor experience with augmented reality developed by a Vancouver company."

ePlay Digital's Klocked World Platform delivers immersive, Real-Time 3D (RT3D), and Augmented Reality (AR) sports and entertainment metaverse experiences.

"We are thrilled to work with such a local high profile event," says Trevor Doeksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "The vision for the augmented reality experience is all thanks to Vancouver Christmas Market and I'm thrilled we could execute."

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is an award-winning real-time 3D (RT3D) and Augmented Reality (AR) sports content and game creator and metaverse publisher. Don't just watch and play sports and games. Create sports, control the action, dive into the data, and track activities. ePlay's platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create the Klocked Sports World metaverse for sports and mass participation events. Broadcasters, federations, leagues, teams, race organizers, and brands count on Klocked Sports World virtual production and/or apps to create epic sports broadcasts, replays, tools, and games.

Klocked is a sports metaverse with automated virtual sports production and stadium/mass participation activation. Klocked works for any sport including the award-winning, augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , and flagship title Big Shot Basketball . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including multiple award-winning Hannibal second screen app, the FIFA World Cup ESPN Sync app, Intel Football Live, Entertainment Tonight, Big Shot Basketball, Klocked, Outbreak, Howie's Games, TWC Sportsnet, AXS TV Fights, and NFL Waterboys.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

About Vancouver Christmas Market

The Vancouver Christmas Market is delighted to return to its seaside home at Jack Poole Plaza (downtown at the Olympic Cauldron). Vancouver's largest and longest-running outdoor Christmas market invites families and friends to reconnect and celebrate the spirit of the holiday season with an expanded six-week schedule from November 12th to December 24th.

Since 2010, the Vancouver Christmas Market has delighted locals and visitors alike with authentic German-inspired festivities. Combining colourful décor, artisan gifts, sweet and savoury food and drinks, and live music, the yuletide celebration creates the ideal atmosphere to mix and mingle with friends and family, enjoy a quick lunch or after-work drink, and indulge in a variety of cultural activities, old world confections, and seasonal entertainment.

Learn more about the Market's History here .

