DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that Anthony Capone, President, will participate in Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Mr. Capone is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benchmarkcompany.com%2Fnews-events%2Fupcoming-events%2Fthe-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with Ambulnz by DocGo's integrated medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

