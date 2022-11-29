STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY from November 29 to December 1, 2022.



Details of the event are as follows:

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

