ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. ( CLSD, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that management will participate in the following conferences in November and December 2022:



BTIG Ophthalmology Day

Fireside Chat

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Corporate Presentation

Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) XII

Panel Discussion: Spotlight on Gene & Cell Therapy

Retina Innovation Showcase: Corporate Presentation

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference

Ophthalmology Panel Discussion: Take A Look At What's In Store For Wet AMD & Related Diabetic Eye Diseases

Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. ET

A link to the live and archived webcasts may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s proprietary SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside’s first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, is commercially available in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

