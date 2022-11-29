BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. ( IKNA, “Ikena”), a targeted oncology company forging new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that management will present a corporate overview and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place November 29-December 1, 2022, in New York, NY.



Details are as follows:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 12:10 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Webcast Link

The presentation webcast will be available on the Company’s Events & Presentations page on their website at www.ikenaoncology.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology™ is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a paralog-selective TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. The Company’s ongoing discovery research spans other targets in the Hippo pathway as well as the RAS signaling pathway. Additional programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signaling are in the clinic, including IK-175, an AHR antagonist, which is being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

